TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 705 PM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Foard County through 730 PM CDT... At 705 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Crowell, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Crowell. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3411 9987 3393 9953 3382 9962 3383 9969 3382 9970 3383 9984 3384 9984 3384 10005 TIME...MOT...LOC 0005Z 124DEG 14KT 3389 9972 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH