TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Norman OK 330 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Texas... Red River near Burkburnett affecting Wichita, Jefferson, Tillman, Clay and Cotton Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Red River near Burkburnett. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Near bankfull conditions extend along the Red River near Davidson... Oklahoma downstream to areas near Burkburnett and Taylor... Oklahoma. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The Red River is expected to rise to a crest of 7.4 feet this morning. - Action stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather