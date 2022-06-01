TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

852 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL BAYLOR COUNTY...

At 852 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seymour, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Seymour, Mabelle and southern Lake Kemp.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Armstrong and southern Randall Counties through 930 PM CDT...

At 853 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles northwest of Happy, or 13 miles south of Canyon, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Wayside and Palo Duro Canyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3475 10196 3486 10205 3509 10160 3475 10146

TIME...MOT...LOC 0153Z 239DEG 25KT 3480 10189

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER

CRANE CROCKETT DAWSON

ECTOR FISHER GAINES

GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION

JEFF DAVIS LOVING MARTIN

MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN

PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN

REEVES SCURRY STERLING

TERRELL UPTON WARD

WINKLER

