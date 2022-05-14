TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

433 PM CDT Sat May 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Knox

County through 500 PM CDT...

At 433 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Benjamin, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Benjamin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3354 9999 3371 9999 3358 9969 3345 9985

TIME...MOT...LOC 2133Z 309DEG 5KT 3360 9992

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

