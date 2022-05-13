TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 832 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND EAST CENTRAL WICHITA COUNTIES... At 832 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dean, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Petrolia, Byers, Dean, Jolly, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. FOR WEST CENTRAL CLAY...NORTHEASTERN ARCHER AND SOUTHEASTERN WICHITA At 833 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Lake Arrowhead, moving southeast at 15 mph. Southeastern Wichita Falls, Jolly, Lake Arrowhead and Lakeside City. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather