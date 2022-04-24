TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Norman OK

529 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the

following counties, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal,

Cotton, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall,

Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens. In northern

Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area through

Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be

possible.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather