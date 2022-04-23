TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

234 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...Critical to Extreme fire weather conditions expected this

afternoon across western Oklahoma and western north Texas...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY DRY FUELS

FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS...

* TIMING...Saturday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Mid 80s to lower 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

