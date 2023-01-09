WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

243 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

