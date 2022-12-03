WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1258 PM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher

elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be

especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. Severe

turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying

light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather