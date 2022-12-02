WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 218 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST \/6 PM MST\/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST \/6 PM MST\/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather