WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 152 PM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM CST \/1 AM MST\/ TO 7 PM CST \/6 PM MST\/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 AM CST \/1 AM MST\/ to 7 PM CST \/6 PM MST\/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be especially careful driving in these mountainous areas, particularly if driving a high profile vehicle. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather