WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022

_____

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

210 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather