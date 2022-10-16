WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX Issued by National Weather Service Albuquerque NM 212 PM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL GAINES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN GAINES AND SOUTHWESTERN DAWSON COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM CDT... At 214 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Seminole, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Loop and McKenzie Lake. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Motorists can expect brief but sudden changes in visibility and ponding of water on highways as storms move through the area. LAT...LON 3256 10220 3255 10261 3291 10262 3294 10221 TIME...MOT...LOC 1914Z 262DEG 26KT 3273 10247 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather