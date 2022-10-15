WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

Issued by National Weather Service San Angelo TX

753 PM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lea,

northern Reeves, west central Winkler and eastern Loving Counties

through 845 PM CDT/745 PM MDT/...

At 753 PM CDT/653 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 10 miles north of Mentone, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mentone and Slash Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3179 10378 3220 10344 3203 10319 3167 10361

3168 10363 3169 10362 3171 10366 3175 10369

3175 10372

TIME...MOT...LOC 0053Z 220DEG 26KT 3185 10355

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather