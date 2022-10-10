WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

723 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa TX has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio

County.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge...Minor

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 715 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet (3.8 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this morning to a crest of 16.0 feet (4.9 meters) late

this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this

afternoon.

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Mon Mon Tue Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am

Rio Grande

Presidio Internation 15.5 12.6 Mon 6am 15.7 13.7 11.5 10.3

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio Internation 4.7 3.8 Mon 6am 4.8 4.2 3.5 3.1

