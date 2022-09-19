WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

524 PM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT/545 PM

MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CULBERSON COUNTY...

At 524 PM CDT /424 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. While rain

has largely come to an end, flooding and flash flooding may continue.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways,

streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage

and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

McKittrick Canyon and Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

