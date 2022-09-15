WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 21, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 1108 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. For the Rio Grande...including Castolon...flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull, and no significant damage is expected. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon. Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible evacuations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.2 feet (4.9 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 16.4 feet (5.0 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet (5.1 meters) this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet (4.6 meters) on 09\/04\/2022. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Thu Thu Fri Fri Location Stg Stg Day\/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am Rio Grande Castolon 15.0 16.2 Thu 10am 16.5 16.6 16.6 16.6 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Castolon 4.6 5.0 Thu 10am 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather