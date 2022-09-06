WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

429 PM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio

County.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.7 feet (4.2 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this evening and continue rising to 20.7 feet (6.3

meters) early Friday morning. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Tue Wed Wed Wed

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Rio Grande

Presidio Internation 15.5 13.7 Tue 9am 15.7 16.2 16.8 17.6

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio Internation 4.7 4.2 Tue 9am 4.8 4.9 5.1 5.4

the Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

- At 3:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.1 feet (2.5 meters).

this evening and continue rising to 13.1 feet (4.0 meters)

early Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible

Fld Observed Tue Wed Thu Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7pm 7pm 7pm

Presidio 5SE 9.0 8.1 Tue 3pm 8.9 11.2 12.8 13.0

Presidio 5SE 2.7 2.5 Tue 3pm 2.7 3.4 3.9 4.0

the Rio Grande at Boquillas.

- At 3:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 30.5 feet (9.3 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 3:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 31.4 feet (9.6 meters).

late tomorrow evening and continue rising to 18.4 feet (5.6

meters) Sunday morning.

Fld Observed Tue Wed Thu Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7pm 7pm 7pm

Boquillas 13.0 30.5 Tue 3pm 6.3 12.0 15.6 17.4

Boquillas 4.0 9.3 Tue 3pm 1.9 3.7 4.8 5.3

the Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

- At 3:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet (2.8 meters).

late tomorrow morning and continue rising to 20.4 feet (6.2

meters) Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible

Fld Observed Tue Wed Thu Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7pm 7pm 7pm

Johnson Ranch 15.0 9.2 Tue 3pm 9.4 16.7 19.4 19.9

Johnson Ranch 4.6 2.8 Tue 3pm 2.9 5.1 5.9 6.1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather