WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

620 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet (4.2 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0

feet (4.3 meters) this evening.

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Mon

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Rio Grande

Johnson Ranch 15.0 13.7 Sun 5pm 13.6 12.6 12.1 12.0

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Johnson Ranch 4.6 4.2 Sun 5pm 4.1 3.8 3.7 3.7

