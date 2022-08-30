WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

718 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT/930 PM MDT/ THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

counties, Culberson and Jeff Davis.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT /930 PM MDT/.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 718 PM CDT /618 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy

rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

Herds Pass Draw and Cherry Creek.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Kent.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

