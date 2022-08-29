WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

820 PM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern

Glasscock, northeastern Ector, eastern Andrews, Midland, eastern

Gaines, Martin and western Dawson Counties through 900 PM CDT...

At 820 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles south of Lamesa to 17 miles west of

Lenorah to 8 miles northeast of Andrews. Movement was southeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Midland, Odessa, Andrews, Lamesa, Seminole, Greenwood, Stanton,

Lenorah, Midland International Air and Space Port, Gaines County

Airport, Welch, Cotton Flat, Patricia, Midland Airpark, McKenzie

Lake, Stanton Municipal Aiport, Tarzan, Florey, Punkin Center and

Warfield.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 120 and 160.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3202 10169 3183 10185 3178 10228 3273 10273

3296 10217 3296 10205

TIME...MOT...LOC 0120Z 335DEG 36KT 3257 10192 3240 10215 3237 10242

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

