WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 804 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Andrews, eastern Gaines, western Borden, northwestern Howard, northern Martin and Dawson Counties through 845 PM CDT... At 803 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lamesa Municipal Airport, or near Lamesa, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Lamesa, Ackerly, Gail, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Welch, Luther, Los Ybanez, Loop, Sparenberg, Florey, Punkin Center, Patricia, Arvana, Hancock, McKenzie Lake, Tenmile, Vealmoor, Key and Klondike. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3244 10260 3296 10250 3296 10146 3244 10134 TIME...MOT...LOC 0103Z 357DEG 25KT 3278 10188 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather