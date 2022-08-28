WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

804 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Andrews, eastern Gaines, western Borden, northwestern Howard,

northern Martin and Dawson Counties through 845 PM CDT...

At 803 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lamesa Municipal Airport, or near Lamesa, moving south at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lamesa, Ackerly, Gail, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Welch, Luther, Los

Ybanez, Loop, Sparenberg, Florey, Punkin Center, Patricia, Arvana,

Hancock, McKenzie Lake, Tenmile, Vealmoor, Key and Klondike.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3244 10260 3296 10250 3296 10146 3244 10134

TIME...MOT...LOC 0103Z 357DEG 25KT 3278 10188

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

