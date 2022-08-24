WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

801 PM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County.

Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio

County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County.

For the Rio Grande...including Johnson Ranch, Castolon, Presidio

5SE, Presidio International Bridge, Boquillas...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths

occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,

dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,

even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route

over higher ground.

To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.3 feet (5.3

meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 19.8 feet (6.0 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this evening and continue falling to 9.8 feet (3.0

meters) Monday evening.

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

17.2 feet (5.2 meters) on 08/22/2022.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Thu

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Rio Grande

Presidio Internation 15.5 17.3 Wed 7pm 14.9 12.6 14.6 13.5

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio Internation 4.7 5.3 Wed 7pm 4.5 3.8 4.5 4.1

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood

stage, and low lying areas begin to flood.

At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the

river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to

residences or other structures are known to occur.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet (3.3

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 13.2 feet (4.0 meters).

late tonight and continue falling to 4.8 feet (1.5 meters)

Monday evening.

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters).

11.5 feet (3.5 meters) on 08/23/2022.

Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Thu

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Presidio 5SE 9.0 10.9 Wed 7pm 10.1 8.3 8.2 8.2

Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.3 Wed 7pm 3.1 2.5 2.5 2.5

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Rio Grande at Boquillas.

- At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet (3.3

- Forecast...The river will rise to 10.9 feet (3.3 meters) just

after midnight tonight. It will then fall to 10.4 feet (3.2

meters) tomorrow afternoon. It will rise to 10.5 feet (3.2

meters) tomorrow evening. It will then fall again and remain

below flood stage.

Fld Observed Thu Thu Fri Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 1pm 1am 1pm

Boquillas 13.0 10.7 Wed 7pm 10.9 10.4 10.4 9.6

Boquillas 4.0 3.3 Wed 7pm 3.3 3.2 3.2 2.9

the Rio Grande at Castolon.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.5 feet (3.8

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5

feet (4.1 meters) tomorrow morning.

Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Thu

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Castolon 15.0 12.5 Wed 7pm 13.1 13.5 13.4 12.8

Castolon 4.6 3.8 Wed 7pm 4.0 4.1 4.1 3.9

the Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.0 feet (3.4

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6

feet (3.8 meters) late tomorrow evening.

Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Thu

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Johnson Ranch 15.0 11.0 Wed 7pm 11.7 12.1 12.3 12.5

Johnson Ranch 4.6 3.4 Wed 7pm 3.6 3.7 3.8 3.8

