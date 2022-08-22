WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

748 PM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa TX has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County.

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

.Thunderstorms have produced very heavy rainfall over the past few

days in Mexico over the Rio Conchos basin. As a result, very high

flows are coming out of the Rio Conchos into the Rio Grande at

Presidio. This activity will continue at least over the next few

days. Additional rainfall over the next few days could result in

additional rises and/or flooding.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge,

Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 745 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* WHEN...From this evening to tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood

stage, and low lying areas begin to flood.

At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the

river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to

residences or other structures are known to occur.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may

begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet (3.3 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Monday was 11.0 feet (3.4 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9

feet (3.6 meters) late this evening. It will then fall below

flood stage late tonight.

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters).

- Flood History...No available flood history.

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Tue Tue Tue Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Rio Grande

Presidio 5SE 9.0 10.9 Mon 7pm 9.9 8.0 6.9 5.3

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.3 Mon 7pm 3.0 2.4 2.1 1.6

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no significant damage is expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road

between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend

National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa

Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon.

Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible

evacuations.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet (4.3 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.8 feet (4.8 meters)

tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

tomorrow evening.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

Fld Observed Tue Tue Tue Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Castolon 15.0 14.2 Mon 7pm 13.2 12.9 15.3 15.4

Castolon 4.6 4.3 Mon 7pm 4.0 3.9 4.7 4.7

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is

expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate

lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground

and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with

the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and

therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through

Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze

in the lowlands, and may be threatened.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 10.6 feet (3.2 meters).

- Forecast...The river will rise to 14.5 feet (4.4 meters)

tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 14.1 feet (4.3 meters)

tomorrow afternoon. It will rise above flood stage tomorrow

evening to 16.6 feet (5.1 meters) early Wednesday morning. It

will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

Fld Observed Tue Tue Wed Wed

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 1pm 1am 1pm

Johnson Ranch 15.0 10.6 Mon 7pm 12.8 14.1 16.4 10.7

Johnson Ranch 4.6 3.2 Mon 7pm 3.9 4.3 5.0 3.3

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to late Thursday evening.

and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to

remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if

additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the

pumps.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage.

Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that

are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the

employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel

to remove the pumps.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Water pumps submerge.

- At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 6.3 feet (1.9 meters).

- Forecast...The river will rise to 11.5 feet (3.5 meters)

early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 11.1 feet (3.4

meters) tomorrow evening. It will rise above flood stage

early Wednesday morning to 13.4 feet (4.1 meters) Wednesday

morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday

morning.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters).

Fld Observed Tue Tue Wed Wed

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 1pm 1am 1pm

Boquillas 13.0 6.3 Mon 7pm 8.0 11.5 12.2 10.6

Boquillas 4.0 1.9 Mon 7pm 2.4 3.5 3.7 3.2

