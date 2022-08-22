WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern Mitchell County in western Texas...

Scurry County in western Texas...

* Until 800 AM CDT.

* At 459 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Snyder, Colorado City, Colorado City Airport, Inadale, J B Thomas

Reservoir, Winston Field, Dunn, Hermleigh, Ira, Randalls Corner,

Buford, Knapp and Cuthbert.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

