WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

453 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SCURRY COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL COUNTY...

At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Loraine, or 8

miles northeast of Colorado City, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Loraine.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 224 and 228.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 4:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.5 feet (4.4 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this evening to a crest of 15.7 feet (4.8 meters) this

evening. It will then fall below flood stage this evening.

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Sun Mon Mon Mon

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Rio Grande

Presidio Internation 15.5 14.5 Sun 4pm 15.7 14.5 11.4 10.2

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio Internation 4.7 4.4 Sun 4pm 4.8 4.4 3.5 3.1

