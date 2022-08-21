WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 355 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SCURRY AND NORTH CENTRAL MITCHELL COUNTIES... At 354 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Colorado City Airport, or 9 miles northwest of Colorado City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Colorado City Airport and Dunn. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather