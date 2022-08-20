WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 139 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the following areas, in southeast New Mexico, Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County, Northern Lea County and Southern Lea County. In southwest Texas, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Marfa Plateau and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rain this afternoon and overnight leading to areas of flash flooding. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Texas and western Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Texas, Chinati Mountains and Presidio Valley. In western Texas, Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Reeves County Plains, Scurry, Ward and Winkler. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather