WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

729 AM MDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM MDT/1230 PM CDT/ THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by moderate to heavy rainfall.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and western Texas,

including the following counties, in southeast New Mexico, Eddy

and Lea. In western Texas, Gaines.

* WHEN...Until 1130 AM MDT /1230 PM CDT/.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 727 AM MDT /827 AM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy

rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly

in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Hobbs, Carlsbad, Artesia, Lovington, Tatum, Hope, Maljamar,

Avalon, Carlsbad North, Brantley Lake State Park, Caprock,

Seven Rivers Airport, Monument, McDonald, Humble City,

Nadine, Crossroads, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Lincoln

National Forest and Loco Hills.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Major flooding below Cotulla to below

Tilden occurs, and cuts off extensive portions of the flood plain,

requiring wholesale evacuation of livestock from the area. Roads

and bridges near the river flood severely. Hunting cabins, pump

jacks, tank batteries, irrigation pumps and any equipment in low

areas near the river flood.

- At 7:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.7 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:30 AM CDT Saturday was 22.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall

below flood stage late Tuesday evening and continue falling

to 11.7 feet Thursday morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu

Nueces River

Tilden 14.0 21.7 Sat 7 am 19.9 17.8 15.5 13.3 11.7

