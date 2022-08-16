WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS

MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER, SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS AND SOUTHERN

TERRELL COUNTIES...

At 640 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 4.5 and 5.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

