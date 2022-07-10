WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 10, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Midland\/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Central Pecos County This includes the following streams and drainages... Independence Creek, Sixshooter Draw, Nineteen Draw, Big Canyon, North Fork Independence Creek, Fourmile Draw and Harral Draw. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Kendall, northwestern Bexar and central Comal Counties through 430 PM CDT... At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Flugrath to near Bulverde to 7 miles north of Garden Ridge. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... San Antonio, Schertz, Live Oak, Boerne, Selma, Canyon Lake, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, Walnut Grove, Guadalupe River State Park, Kendalia, Smithson Valley, The Dominion, Sisterdale, Kreutzberg and Welfare. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3005 9851 2987 9843 2978 9818 2960 9830 2959 9831 2954 9834 2961 9866 3001 9884 3014 9861 3014 9858 TIME...MOT...LOC 2055Z 040DEG 9KT 3006 9859 2981 9850 2974 9826 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather