WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 708 PM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following counties, Ward and Winkler. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Monahans, Wink, Thorntonville, Pyote, Wickett, Roy Hurd Memorial Airport and Winkler County Airport. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.