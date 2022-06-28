WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 321 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Fort Davis, Davis Mountains State Park and Fort Davis National

Historical Site.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Limpia Creek and Cienega Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather