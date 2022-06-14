WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Pecos County in southwestern Texas...

East central Reeves County in southwestern Texas...

Ward County in western Texas...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of

Pyote, or 20 miles east of Pecos, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Monahans, Thorntonville, Grandfalls, Barstow, Pyote, Wickett,

Royalty, Coyanosa, B F Goodrich Testing Track, Imperial Reservoir,

Roy Hurd Memorial Airport and Monahans Sandhills State Park.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 49 and 85.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather