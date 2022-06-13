WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

116 PM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In

Texas, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas and Chisos

Basin, and Chinati and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains Foothills, and

Central Brewster County.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Southeast New Mexico Plains, Loving, and Eastern

Culberson.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather