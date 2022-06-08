WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

DUST STORM ADVISORY

Dust Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

109 PM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

Southern Glasscock County in western Texas...

Ward County in western Texas...

Southern Midland County in western Texas...

Crane County in western Texas...

Southeastern Culberson County in southwestern Texas...

Northeastern Terrell County in southwestern Texas...

Pecos County in southwestern Texas...

Southern Ector County in western Texas...

North central Brewster County in southwestern Texas...

Reeves County in southwestern Texas...

Northeastern Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas...

Reagan County in western Texas...

Winkler County in western Texas...

Loving County in western Texas...

Upton County in western Texas...

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 108 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 8

miles west of Orla to 13 miles east of Grandfalls to 9 miles

northeast of Barnhart, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 between mile markers 146 and 327.

Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 108.

Locations impacted include...

Pecos, Fort Stockton, Monahans, Kermit, Crane, Big Lake, McCamey,

Wink, Kent, Rankin, Toyah, Sheffield, Mentone, Balmorhea,

Thorntonville, Grandfalls, Barstow, Pyote, Orla and Saragosa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

