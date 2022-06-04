WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

658 PM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pecos

County through 745 PM CDT...

At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24

miles southwest of McCamey, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bakersfield.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 283 and 315.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3070 10251 3092 10250 3095 10199 3068 10199

TIME...MOT...LOC 2358Z 271DEG 22KT 3083 10242

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

