WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1228 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Lea and

northern Gaines Counties through 115 AM CDT/1215 AM MDT/...

At 1228 AM CDT/1128 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Humble City, or 7 miles north of Hobbs, moving east

at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hobbs, Lovington, Seminole, Seagraves, Seagraves Airport, Humble

City, Gaines County Airport, Loop, Knowles, Industrial Airpark,

Paynes Corner, Higginbotham and Gaines County Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3298 10306 3296 10306 3296 10234 3262 10241

3277 10361 3299 10338

TIME...MOT...LOC 0528Z 273DEG 38KT 3283 10319

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather