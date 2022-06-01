WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

631 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN ECTOR...SOUTHWESTERN ANDREWS AND NORTHEASTERN WINKLER

COUNTIES...

At 629 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goldsmith, or

19 miles south of Andrews, moving southeast at 20 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR GOLDSMITH IN ECTOR COUNTY.

HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and two inch hail.

SOURCE...Chasers measure 76 mph gust on car roof anemometer.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Locations impacted include...

Odessa, Goldsmith, West Odessa, Odessa Schlemeyer Field and Notrees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

FOR NORTHWESTERN BREWSTER COUNTY...

At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marathon, or 20

miles east of Alpine, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Marathon.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

county, Brewster.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 635 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Alpine, Marathon, Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport, Elephant

Mountain and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

