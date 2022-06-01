WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

456 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL REEVES COUNTY...

At 456 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Toyah, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Pecos, Toyah and Pecos Municipal Airport.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 19 and 44.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Andrews County in western Texas...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 456 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles west of

Andrews, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Andrews, Andrews County Airport and Frankel City.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Armstrong and southwestern Donley Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Brice, or 13 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving

east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Lelia Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3490 10137 3493 10070 3475 10068 3475 10134

TIME...MOT...LOC 2156Z 251DEG 18KT 3477 10101

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

FOR NORTH CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS AND EAST CENTRAL CULBERSON COUNTIES...

At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest

of Kent, moving east at 30 mph.

Kent.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 160 and 182.

