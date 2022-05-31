WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

527 PM CDT Tue May 31 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY...

At 526 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Stockton,

moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Fort Stockton, Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport and Firestone Test

Track.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 244 and 273.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

