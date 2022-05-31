WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

218 PM CDT Tue May 31 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 97 in the mountains, 102 in foothills,

Marfa Plateau, Central Brewster, 111 along the Rio Grande.

* WHERE...Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains Foothills and Chisos

Basin, Davis and Chinati Mountains, and Central Brewster and

Lower Brewster Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/

WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ THURSDAY FOR GUADALUPE PASS...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas.

* WHEN...From 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/ Wednesday to 11 AM CDT /10

AM MDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

