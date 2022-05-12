WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 12, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 205 PM CDT Thu May 12 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER... * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Until 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ this evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 3 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather