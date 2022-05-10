WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico... Northwestern Gaines County in western Texas... * Until 845 PM CDT\/745 PM MDT\/. * At 746 PM CDT\/646 PM MDT\/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humble City, or near Hobbs, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hobbs, Humble City, Knowles, Higginbotham and Industrial Airpark. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Crockett and western Sutton Counties through 845 PM CDT... At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Juno, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sonora, I-10 Near The Crockett- Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 277 And Ranch Road 189, The Intersection Of I- 10 And Ranch Road 1989, The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973 and Us-277 Near The Sutton-Edwards County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 373 and 408. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for west central Texas. LAT...LON 3029 10124 3069 10115 3071 10043 3029 10062 TIME...MOT...LOC 0048Z 194DEG 29KT 3026 10106 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR FLOYD...MOTLEY...HALL AND BRISCOE COUNTIES... At 749 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Brice to 5 miles south of Quitaque to 4 miles north of Cone, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Floydada, Memphis, Silverton, Matador, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Quitaque, South Plains, Dougherty, Mackenzie Reservoir, Brice, Flomot, Valley Schools, Northfield, Roaring Springs, Lakeview, and Plaska Community. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather