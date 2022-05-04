WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Pecos County in southwestern Texas...

North central Terrell County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 428 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 32 miles south of

McCamey, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

east central Pecos and north central Terrell Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

Northwestern Dickens County in northwestern Texas...

Eastern Crosby County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 429 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast

of Caprock, or 9 miles southwest of Crosbyton, moving northeast at

25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Crosbyton and Mcadoo.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern

