SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

912 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pecos

and north central Terrell Counties through 1000 AM CDT...

At 911 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22

miles north of Sanderson, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Pecos

and north central Terrell Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3039 10239 3056 10232 3049 10191 3023 10201

TIME...MOT...LOC 1411Z 288DEG 15KT 3045 10228

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

