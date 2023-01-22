WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 1255 PM CST Sun Jan 22 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches will be possible. * WHERE...Southwest and south-central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Midnight Monday Night to Midnight CST Tuesday Night. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 800-452-9292 for road information. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather