FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 306 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS... The National Weather Service in Lubbock has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. While warm, dry and breezy conditions remain expected today, Red Flag criteria is not expected. Highest winds will remain off to the northwest. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHERN PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND MUCH OF THE ROLLING PLAINS... The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Wind...25 to 30 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...Around 15 percent. * Fuels...Dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.