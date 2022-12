WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

239 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Visibilities have improved to above one-quarter mile. Dense fog is

no longer expected.

_____

