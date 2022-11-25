WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

337 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Rain mixed with snow, becoming all snow by tonight. Snow

accumulations up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of the far southwestern Texas Panhandle,

including Castro and Parmer Counties.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday

evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

accumulations between 2 and 6 inches west of a line from

Brownfield to Levelland to Littlefield, with 1 to 4 inches of snow

expected elsewhere. The largest snow accumulations are expected

near the Texas - New Mexico state line.

* WHERE...Portions of the central and western South Plains.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with roads becoming

snow-covered and slippery. The hazardous conditions could impact

the Friday evening commute.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter

storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,

booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.

Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help

you survive in case you become stranded.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be

obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain mixed with snow. Snow accumulations around an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of the South Plains and far southern Texas

Panhandle.

likely become slick and hazardous by this evening. Plan on

slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather